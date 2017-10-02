Woods impresses as Cougs are ready to hit the road

Washington State is 5-0 on the season, but the team has yet to play a road game. The team heads to Oregon this weekend for a tough test with the Ducks. Also, Jahad Woods earns PAC-12 defensive player of the week honors.

KREM 6:37 PM. PDT October 02, 2017

