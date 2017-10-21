Washington State shuts out Colorado, 28-0

Oct 21, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; The Washington State Cougars runs out onto to the field before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Luke Falk threw for three touchdowns as No. 15 Washington State beat Colorado 28-0 on a rainy and windy Saturday night.



Jamal Morrow rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12), which rebounded from a 34-point loss at California that coach Mike Leach called the worst game the Cougars have played in his six years there.



Phillip Lindsay rushed for 98 yards for Colorado (4-4, 1-4), which was coming off its first Pac-12 win. Lindsay came in needing just five yards to top 1,000 for the season.



The Buffaloes completed just 13 of 34 passes for 94 yards and were held to 174 yards of offense.



Falk completed 17 of 34 passes for 197 yards.

"Gee I don't want to catch this ball because I'm sorta soft."



Mike Leach roasted his team for how they handled the rough weather. pic.twitter.com/VQL3UZiuNy — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 22, 2017

This was WSU's second shutout of the season, after Montana State in the season opener.The teams had trouble moving the ball in the driving rain and the first quarter was scoreless.Colorado offensive tackle Jeromy Irwin was ejected for targeting on Washington State's Derek Moore early in the second quarter.On the next series, Falk fired a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tay Martin to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.After a Colorado punt, Washington State drove 81 yards, with Brandon Arconado catching an 18-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead that stood at halftime.Colorado quarterback Steven Montez missed on his first seven pass attempts and the Buffaloes had just 82 yards of offense in the first half. Freshman Sam Noyer replaced him at the start of the second half.Morrow ran nine yards for a touchdown on Washington State's first possession of the second half for a 21-0 lead. Falk added a touchdown pass to Renard Bell in the fourth.THE TAKEAWAYColorado's all-time football record is 699-498-36 and the Buffaloes may struggle to reach 700 this season.Washington State, which failed to score a touchdown last weekend in its only loss, rebounded nicely in difficult conditions as it continued a push for the Pac-12 North title.UP NEXTColorado hosts California next Saturday.Washington State plays at Arizona next Saturday.





Leach gave a glowing review of @_Taymartin1 - saying he has the potential to be WSU's best receiver six months from now. pic.twitter.com/Wsn0zTRnlj — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 22, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV