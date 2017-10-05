Two Washington State football players kicked off team after shoplifting incident

WSU logo. (Photo: Custom)

PULLMAN, Wash. -- KREM 2 has confirmed freshmen Zaire Webb and Anthony White Jr. are no longer with the Washington State football team.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the two students were at a Walmart self-checkout. Pullman Police said they scanned $50 worth of items, but ended up walking away with an additional $225 worth of products.

Walmart security caught the two men, called the Pullman police department where Webb and White Jr. were detained and cited for shoplifting.

They have been released and have a court date to be determined in the future, according to police.

Webb is a defensive back who played in all five games recording one tackle.

White Jr. was a four-star recruit who was most likely going to redshirt at the wide receiver position.

