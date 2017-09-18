Reports: WSU linebacker Peyton Pelluer out for season, Leach does not confirm

Reports indicate Peyton Pelluer will be out for the season, most likely, ending his Washington State career. (Photo: KREM)

No one knows the play that injured Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer, but evidently it was very bad.

According to multiple reports, Peyton Pelluer will have surgery on his fractured foot and miss the remainder of the season.

Pelluer vanished in the first quarter against Oregon State and did not return to the field.

Pelluer has made 34 consecutive starts for the Cougars, but it looks like that streak is coming to an end, as well as his Washington State football career.

Season-ending injuries for seniors is becoming all too common for WSU players. In 2016, River Cracraft had his season cut short. In addition, Connor Halliday's season ended early back in 2014, which allowed Luke Falk to go under center.

The fifth-year senior will finish his career with 254 career tackles and 24 1/2 for loss.

Some of Pelluer's current and former teammates took to twitter to show their support:

Praying for my brotha @ppelluer47 🙏🏾 hoping for a speedy recover, gonna miss balling with you #TrueSavage pic.twitter.com/uLoF0fgsiT — Robert Taylor (@Runitback_Rob) September 18, 2017

Keep my brother in your prayers! Praying for fast recovery! Love you Uce🐏🙏🏽@ppelluer47

#GodSpeed#47 pic.twitter.com/oMJI2h8c5f — Area_51 (@frankluvu7) September 18, 2017

Thank You Hunt !! Keep ballin for the SpeedD ✊🏽 love ya bro https://t.co/daBQUWPwEz — Peyton Pelluer (@ppelluer47) September 18, 2017

Thank you Peyton Pelluer for a fantastic career. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/WHBnipHFvZ — ZZU CRU (@ZZUCRU) September 18, 2017

So bummed to learn @wsucougfb middle LB Peyton Pelluer has a broken foot. One of coolest cats & best reps for @WSUCougars period! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/EgYZXs7gNV — Cindy Brunson (@CindyBrunsonAZ) September 18, 2017

One of the great leader and player I played with..keep your head up buddie and prayers coming your way...go cougs.. #peyton47 @ppelluer47 https://t.co/jjE2p6kM77 — Rob Barber (@92RBarber) September 18, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV