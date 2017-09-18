Reports: WSU linebacker Peyton Pelluer out for season, Leach does not confirm

No one knows the play that injured Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer, but evidently it was very bad.
According to multiple reports, Peyton Pelluer will have surgery on his fractured foot and miss the remainder of the season.
Pelluer vanished in the first quarter against Oregon State and did not return to the field.
Pelluer has made 34 consecutive starts for the Cougars, but it looks like that streak is coming to an end, as well as his Washington State football career.
Season-ending injuries for seniors is becoming all too common for WSU players. In 2016, River Cracraft had his season cut short. In addition, Connor Halliday's season ended early back in 2014, which allowed Luke Falk to go under center.
The fifth-year senior will finish his career with 254 career tackles and 24 1/2 for loss.
Some of Pelluer's current and former teammates took to twitter to show their support:
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs