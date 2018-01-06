Huskies upend Cougs down the stretch

Ernie Kent and Mike Hopkins coaching Washington State and Washington, respectively. (Photo: USA Today Sports)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - David Crisp scored in the lane with 1:46 remaining to give Washington the lead and send the Huskies over Washington State 70-65 on Saturday.



Washington (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) sneaked out of Beasley Coliseum with the victory after trailing for over 33 minutes.



Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a steal and a fast-break layup with 3:21 remaining. After Washington lost the lead again after buckets from Robert Franks and Jeff Pollard, Crisp gave the Huskies a 66-65 advantage with 1:46 remaining off another layup. WSU's Milan Acquaah missed two free throws and the Cougars three field-goal attempts after that.



Jaylen Nowell finished with 15 points and nailed a jumper in the lane with 25 seconds remaining, extending the Huskies' lead to three, which was followed by a Franks missed 3-pointer with 10 seconds left before Matisse Thybulle added two free throws for Washington.



Crisp finished with 15 points and five rebounds with 13 points coming in the second half. Thybulle had 17 points for UW and Noah Dickerson added 11 points and six rebounds, but committed seven turnovers.



Nowell, Thybulle and Dickerson all struggled with foul trouble in the second half. Dickerson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls on consecutive possessions with 8:09 left.



Franks finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (8-7, 0-3). Viont'e Daniels had 13 points, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Drick Bernstine added 10 points before fouling out with 4:27 remaining.



WSU's Malachi Flynn, who came in averaging 15.6 points per game, scored only five, going 1 of 9 from the field, but had seven rebounds.



STAT OF THE NIGHT



Washington was outrebounded by WSU 40-25, but the Huskies had the advantage in the paint, outscoring the Cougars 50-24.



BIG PICTURE



Washington: UW was able to grab its second Pac-12 victory in three tries against WSU. This was the end of a three-game road trip for the Huskies.



Washington State: The Cougars are reeling after a 6-0 start to the season. They have now lost seven of their last nine games and are winless in Pac-12 play.



UP NEXT



Washington: The Huskies host California on Thursday.



Washington State: The Cougars will host Stanford on Thursday.

