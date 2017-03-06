Hawkinson and Flynn earn PAC-12 honors

Feb 26, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent greets Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson (24) before a game against the Washington Huskies at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Washington State men’s basketball senior Josh Hawkinson has been named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and freshman Malachi Flynn has been named Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention, commissioner Larry Scott announced Monday, along with the rest of the league awards.

This marks the third-straight honor for Hawkinson, who was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention each of the last two seasons. A native of Shoreline, Wash., Hawkinson becomes the first Cougar since Brock Motum in 2013 to receive second team honors. He’s also the first to receive second team or better, since DaVonté Lacy was named to the first team in 2015.

Hawkinson is joined on the second team by Kadeem Allen and Allonzo Trier of Arizona, Jordan Bell of Oregon and Chimezie Metu of USC.

Flynn becomes the first WSU All-Freshman honoree since Lacy also earned honorable mention honors in 2012. The All-Freshman Team consists of five members and those that receive at least three votes are named honorable mention. Flynn is joined by Charlie Moore of California as an honorable mention honoree. The All-Freshman team consists of Rawle Alkins and Lauri Markkanen of Arizona, Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf of UCLA and Markelle Fultz of Washington.

Hawkinson will conclude his Washington State career as the school’s career record holder for rebounds and double-doubles as he currently has 1,003 rebounds and 55 double-doubles. He also holds the single-season rebounding record which he set as a sophomore in 2014-15. Hawkinson ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 10.1 rebounds per game, second for free throw percentage at .836, 11th for scoring with 15.6 points per game and fourth for minutes played (1,061). Hawkinson leads the league and ranks fourth in the nation with 8.3 defensive boards a game. He became the 13th Pac-12 player to reach the 1,000 career rebounds and currently ranks 12th in the league’s career record books. Hawkinson also finished his Pac-12 career ranked eighth with 583 rebounds in conference play.

Flynn leads the team and ranks 14th in the Pac-12 with 58 made 3-pointers this season. He also ranks ninth amongst Pac-12 freshmen for points per game (10.1), seventh for assists per game (2.9) and 13th for steals per game (0.7). Flynn ranks on WSU’s freshman list for points (ninth), assists (sixth), 3-point field goals (fourth), 3-point field goal percentage (seventh) and minutes played (third). He has started all 30 games and could become the third WSU freshman since 1972-73 to start every game in a season, joining Klay Thompson and Mark Hendrickson.

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks was named the Pac-12 Player of the year, Lonzo Ball of UCLA the Freshman of the Year, Jordan Bell of Oregon the Defensive Player of the Year, Chimezie Metu of USC the Most Improved Player of the Year and Arizona’s Sean Miller the Pac-12 John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for themselves or their own players for the honors.

2017 PAC-12 HONORS

All-Pac-12 Team

FIRST TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)

Bryce Alford UCLA G Sr. 6-3 185 Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS)

Lonzo Ball UCLA G Fr. 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)

Dillon Brooks** ORE F Jr. 6-7 225 Mississauga, Ontario (Findlay Prep (Nev.))

Markelle Fultz WASH G Fr. 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)

Kyle Kuzma UTAH F Jr. 6-9 221 Flint, Mich. (Bentley HS)

TJ Leaf UCLA F Fr. 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)

Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F Fr. 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)

Ivan Rabb CAL F So. 6-11 220 Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O'Dowd HS)

Reid Travis STAN F Jr. 6-8 245 Minneapolis, Minn. (DeLaSalle HS)

Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)

SECOND TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)

Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)

Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)

Josh Hawkinson WSU F Sr. 6-10 230 Shoreline, Wash. (Shorewood HS)

Chimezie Metu USC F So. 6-11 225 Lawndale, Calif. (Lawndale HS)

Allonzo Trier ARIZ G So. 6-5 205 Seattle, Wash. (Findlay Prep (Nev.))

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Jabari Bird (CAL, Sr., G), Chris Boucher (ORE, Sr., F), Tyler Dorsey (ORE, So., G), Drew Eubanks (OSU, So., F), Torian Graham (ASU, Sr., G), Jordan McLaughlin (USC, Jr., G), Thomas Welsh (UCLA, Jr., F)

** two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree

ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM

Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)

Rawle Alkins ARIZ G 6-5 220 Brooklyn, N.Y. (Word of God Academy)

Lonzo Ball UCLA G 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)

Markelle Fultz WASH G 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)

TJ Leaf UCLA F 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)

Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Malachi Flynn (WSU, G), Charlie Moore (CAL, G)

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)

Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)

Marcus Allen STAN G Sr. 6-3 190 Las Vegas, Nev. (Centennial HS)

Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)

Chris Boucher** ORE F Sr. 6-10 200 Montreal, Quebec (Northwest College (Wyo.))

Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)

HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Lonzo Ball (UCLA, Fr., G), Aaron Holiday (UCLA, So., G), Kyle Kuzma (UTAH, Jr., F), De’Anthony Melton (USC, Fr., G), Kingsley Okoroh (CAL, Jr., C)

** two-time All-Defensive Team honoree

(© 2017 KREM)