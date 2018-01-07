Free throws doom Cougs in final second

Borislava Hristova drops 29 points against Utah in the loss at Beasley Coliseum. (Photo: WSU Athletics)

In Case You Missed It

PULLMAN, Wash. – In a game dominated by whistles it was no surprise that the contest would be decided at the free throw line as Utah (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) hit a pair of freebies with 0.5 seconds remaining in the game to steal a win on the road against the Cougars (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12) play.

Dominating for most of the game, the Cougs could never quite shake the hard-nosed Utes despite another huge scoring effort out of Borislava Hristova who scored a game-high 29 points and finished just one point shy of being the third Coug to ever record back-to-back 30-point efforts. For three quarters, the Cougs shot the lights out of Beasley, pushing their lead to as much as 13 points late in the third before going cold in the game's final period. Using a 14-2 run, initially sparked by the play of Daneesha Provo, between the end of the third and the start of the fourth to turn a potential blowout into a 69-69 tie with 7:37 to play. Provo would score 14 of her 22 points in the second half before fouling out of the game 2:27 to go.

With Provo out, the Cougs would score five quick points to go up 77-72 with 2:03 to play only to be outscored 9-2 in the final minutes. Alexys Swedlund would tie the game at 79-79 with the Cougs final points of the game from the line only to see the game slip away in the final second thanks to the two free throws by Tilar Clark. Clark was fouled after collecting a pair of offensive rebounds when the Cougs forced an initial bad shot by the Utes with just :04 seconds to play.

Stat of the Game

The Utes hit 22-of-24 from the line including 7-of-9 in the final frame while the Cougs went 9-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Bobi with the quick step and the reverse for 29 pts #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/lgebsD1j4Y — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) January 7, 2018

Things You Need To Know

- The Cougs fell for the second-straight game against the Utes who beat the Cougs in Beasley at the end of last season.

- Borislava Hristova led all scorers with 29 points and finished the weekend with 65 points, the most combined points for the redshirt-sophomore for a single weekend.

- Alexys Swedlund chipped in 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting including 3-of-5 from deep.

- WSU shot 47.1% (32-for-68) from the floor, just shy of their season high, while the Utes finished shooting 38.2% (26-for-68).

- Four Utah scorers hit double-figures in Daneesha Provo (22), Megan Huff (14), Emily Potter (11), and Erika Bean (11).

- Utah dominated the glass 50-to-32 including 20 offensive rebounds that lead to 20 second-chance points.

- The Cougs forced 24 turnovers with a season-high 19 steals but were outscored 21-to-20 in points off of turnovers.

- WSU hits the road for California with the Cougs' first stop being the No. 24 Stanford Friday night at Maples Pavilion.

© 2018 KREM-TV