Former Washington State head coach Mike Price is back on the sidelines as he was named the interim head coach for UTEP.

Price led the Cougs to two Rose Bowl appearances before departing for Alabama.

Price coached the Miners from 2004-2012 and takes over a program that is currently 0-5 on the season.





