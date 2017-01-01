Flynn helps Cougs take down Huskies

Jan 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington State guard Malachi Flynn scores a basket against Washington forward Dominic Green (22) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington State defeated Washington, 79-74. (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Malachi Flynn scored eight of his 16 points in the final 2:13 and Washington State rallied in the closing moments for a 79-74 win over Washington on Sunday night.



Washington State (8-5, 1-0 Pac-12) closed the game on a 12-3 run thanks to Flynn and Josh Hawkinson. Trailing 71-67, Flynn and Hawkinson took over, combining to score the final 12 points for the Cougars and give them their first conference victory in nearly a calendar year.



Hawkinson finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Flynn made 6 of 10 shots and added six assists.



Markelle Fultz led Washington (7-6, 0-1) with 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, falling just short of the first triple-double in Washington history. But after carrying Washington for most of the second half, Fultz went scoreless in the final 2 ½ minutes.