KREM
Close

ESPN: WSU has a new athletic director

Staff , KREM 6:08 PM. PST January 16, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – The current Florida Atlantic athletic director, Pat Chun, is set to be named the new athletic director at Washington State University on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Chun is slated to be introduced at 11 a.m., ESPN said

According to Chun’s bio on the FAU website, community and fundraising have been areas of strength for him. He also oversaw record renew rates for season football tickets with Lane Kiffin as the team’s head coach.

Chun will replace Bill Moos. Moos left WSU last fall to take a job at Nebraska. After his departure, rumors swirled about head coach Mike Leach being the next to exit, however the coach known for his off-the-cuff comments appears to be staying in Pullman for at least the time being.

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories