ESPN: WSU has a new athletic director

SPOKANE, Wash. – The current Florida Atlantic athletic director, Pat Chun, is set to be named the new athletic director at Washington State University on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Chun is slated to be introduced at 11 a.m., ESPN said.

According to Chun’s bio on the FAU website, community and fundraising have been areas of strength for him. He also oversaw record renew rates for season football tickets with Lane Kiffin as the team’s head coach.

Chun will replace Bill Moos. Moos left WSU last fall to take a job at Nebraska. After his departure, rumors swirled about head coach Mike Leach being the next to exit, however the coach known for his off-the-cuff comments appears to be staying in Pullman for at least the time being.

Florida Atlantic athletic director Pat Chun is set to be named the new athletic director at Washington State, sources told ESPN. He will be introduced Wednesday. https://t.co/FOCRCEmkuA — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 17, 2018

Spoke with a few friends who know Chun back from his OSU days. Super smart, super nice and a quiet, but firm leader. Most importantly, his background is fundraising, which is a good indication of why Schulz went in this direction. I think WSU is making a great hire. #Cougs — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) January 17, 2018

Worth noting about new WSU AD Pat Chun: In Dec. 2015 FAU received a $16 million gift - used on the design and construction of a new athletics facility.



Increased revenue and a new multipurpose facility are top priorities for the department. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) January 17, 2018

