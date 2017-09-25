Cougs look ahead to USC, speak on anthem protests

WSU has a Top-20 showdown with the Trojans Friday night, their first matchup since a discouraging game for the Cougs in 2014. The team also was asked for their viewpoints on the ongoing National Anthem protests in the NFL. (9-25-2017)

KREM 6:47 PM. PDT September 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories