Cougs complete sweep against Washington

Feb 26, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent greets Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson (24) before a game against the Washington Huskies at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Josh Hawkinson finished with 22 points and seven boards and provided key baskets down the stretch to power Washington State past in-state foe Washington 79-71 on Sunday.



The win marks the Cougars' first season sweep of the Huskies since 2010-11, and extends the Huskies losing streak to a school-record 10 games.



Washington (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12) lead for the majority of the second half, until an Ike Iroegbu layup gave WSU (13-15, 6-10) the lead with four minutes to go. Hawkinson hit a 3, and had a put-back to put the Cougars up 71-64 with two minutes remaining.



Malik Dime cut the deficit to three with 1:06 left, but Malachi Flynn sealed the win with a 3-pointer on the other end.



Charles Callison pitched in 18 points and five boards for WSU. Noah Dickerson paced Washington with 16 points and 13 boards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.