Cougs comeback falls short at Stanford

Feb 24, 2018; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Kodye Pugh (5) celebrates with forward KZ Okpala (0) and Cameron Walker (middle) after defeating WSU at Maples Pavilion.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Daejon Davis it a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, lifting Stanford to an 86-84 victory over Washington State on Saturday, its straight win.



Reid Travis scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (16-13, 10-6 Pac-12), who assured themselves of at least a .500 season. KZ Okpala added 20 points, one shy of his season-high and Michael Humphrey scored 16, leaving him two shy of 1,000 career points.



Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars (11-17, 3-13), who have lost four straight to Stanford and 11 of 14 overall. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season high for Bernstine. Milan Acquaah had 10 points, all in the first half.



Flynn missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.



Franks dunked with 36 seconds remaining to complete a 14-point comeback by the Cougars. Flynn led the surge after the Cougars fell behind 69-55 midway through the second half.

The steal and the jam by Franks to tie the game! #GoCougs #RespectOurHustle pic.twitter.com/4yTbaANO4Q — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) February 25, 2018

Stanford held the lead for most of the game, but the Cougars stayed in it by shooting over 56 percent from the field, and nearly 48 percent from 3-point range.Dorian Pickens added 14 points for the Cardinal.BIG PICTUREWashington State: The Cougars won their first road game of the season at California on Thursday. They ended a nine-game road losing streak. ... Since opening the season 6-0, Washington State has not won two consecutive games. The Cougars have already set the school for 3-pointers made and could threaten the Pac-12 record of 354. They hit 11 3s on Saturday and have 313 this season.Stanford: Seniors Michael Humphrey and Dorian Pickens have climbed the all-time lists. Humphrey reached 670 rebounds during Saturday's game. Pickens is in the top 10 with 179 3-pointers. Humphrey needed 18 points to join Stanford's 1,000-point club.UP NEXTWashington State: Hosts Oregon on Thursday.Stanford: at Arizona on Thursday.

