Cougs come up short at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - David Collette scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held on for a 74-70 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.
Neither team played a particularly clean game, but the Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) made the final plays of the night for the win. Utah watched an 11-point second-half lead evaporate thanks to a 15-3 run highlighted by a Malachi Flynn 3-pointer to give Washington State a 60-59 lead.
The two teams went back and forth down the stretch until a Collette layup with 38.4 seconds left gave Utah a 71-68 lead. Ike Iroegbu buried a midrange jumper with 20.9 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-70.
Flynn missed a 3-pointer to tie the game after Lorenzo Bonam pushed the lead to 73-70 on a pair of free throws with 19.6 seconds left.
Iroegbu scored 17 to lead Washington State (11-13, 4-8) and Josh Hawkinson (16 points, 11 rebounds) tied Steve Puidokas' school record with his 53rd double-double.
Bonam finished with 13 for the Utes.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs