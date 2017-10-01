KREM
Cougars surge up polls after beating USC

Travis Pittman , KREM 1:02 PM. PDT October 01, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State Cougars surged up the college football polls Sunday following their win over former No. 5 USC.

The Cougars (5-0 overall, 2-0 in Pac-12) moved up five spots to No. 11 in both the Associated press and USA TODAY polls after beating the Trojans (4-1, 2-1) 30-27 in Pullman, Wash. Friday night. After the loss, USC plummeted to No. 14 and 15 in the AP and USA Today polls.

WSU will hit the road for the first time this season to face the Oregon Ducks (4-1, 1-1) Saturday, October 7. 

