Idaho gets roughed up at Missouri, Vandals lose 68-21

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Idaho struck first, but Missouri scored 37 unanswered points en route to a 68-21 victory over the Vandals Saturday, in Columbia, Mo.



After Armond Hawkins intercepted Missouri quarterback Drew Lock on the first play from scrimmage, Matt Linehan found Kaden Elliss for a seven-yard touchdown as Idaho (2-5) took a 7-0 lead. Big plays helped the Tigers (2-5) answer the score and a punt return touchdown put Missouri on top for good. The Tigers led 51-14 at halftime.



David Ungerer recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career. Ungerer hauled in an eight-yard score from Linehan in the first half and capped the scoring by grabbing a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth. The 10-yard strike was a pass from Mason Petrino, the first touchdown of Petrino’s career.



Elliss led the defense with nine tackles, including three for loss and a sack. He added two catches on the offensive side of the ball, including his first career receiving touchdown.



The Tigers threw for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Idaho had allowed six passing touchdowns through the first six games combined.



Idaho returns home to continue Sun Belt play Saturday, against Louisiana Monroe.

