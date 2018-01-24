WSU women's basketball head coach taking medical leave of absence

(Photo: WSU)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University women’s basketball head coach, June Daugherty, will be taking a medical leave of absence, university officials announced on Wednesday.

Daugherty will step away immediately to address personal health concerns, WSU Athletics said in a release.

Until she returns, Mike Daugherty, the associate head coach, will take over as acting head coach.

“The medical procedure I had a few weeks ago was successful but I need some additional time to rest and heal," said Daugherty in a release. "I have great confidence that my staff will continue to coach the Cougs to their best play yet. I believe in this team and I am excited to see them continue to have success in Pac-12 Conference play."

This is June Daugherty’s 11th season as the WSU head coach. She missed three games earlier this season, and Mike Daugherty took charge of the team at those times.



