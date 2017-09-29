WSU set to take on No. 5 USC in Pullman rivalry game

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State University will take on the University of Southern California Trojans at Martin Stadium Friday night.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Over the years, WSU has played USC 72 times . Of those match ups, WSU has only won four times, tied nine times and lost 59 games.
KREM 2 will have a pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. online and on Facebook!
