WSU athletic director take new job at the Univ. of Nebraska

Staff , KREM 12:42 PM. PDT October 15, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Athletic Director will be taking a new role at the University of Nebraska.

WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos was named the Athletic Director at the school on Sunday.

University of Nebraska leaders said Moos will begin his new role on October 23 and has agreed to a five year contract with a base salary of $1 million, plus incentives. He succeeds Shawn Eichorst, who quit working at the university on September 21.

Moos has been the athletic director for WSU since 2010.

