Vigil for WSU football player set for Friday

PULLMAN, Wash. — There will be a vigil Friday at 7:00 p.m. to pay respects to football player Tyler Hilinski, who was found dead in his apartment Tuesday, according to the WSU student body president.

According to the twitter account, the vigil will be held at the Cougar Statue.

Candles will be provided to the first 4,000 people. According to the tweet, those who attend can sign cards that will be sent to Hilinski's family.

Cougar Family: The vigil will be 7pm tomorrow at the Cougar Statue. ASWSU will provide candles for the first 4,000 people, feel free to bring your own. We will have cards for you to sign and will send them to Tyler’s family. Please share and RT to spread the word. #RIP3 — Jordan Frost (@ASWSU_Pres) January 19, 2018

Students gathered on the Washington State University campus earlier this week to pay their respects to Hilinski, placing flowers, signs and WSU flags at the base of the Cougar Pride statue.

If you know someone who is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24-7 so someone will always pick up the phone. Their number is 1-800-273-8255.



