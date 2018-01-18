KREM
Vigil for WSU football player set for Friday

Students pay their respects to WSU football player who died Tuesday

Staff , KREM 6:04 PM. PST January 18, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. — There will be a vigil Friday at 7:00 p.m. to pay respects to football player Tyler Hilinski, who was found dead in his apartment Tuesday, according to the WSU student body president.

According to the twitter account, the vigil will be held at the Cougar Statue.

Candles will be provided to the first 4,000 people.  According to the tweet, those who attend can sign cards that will be sent to Hilinski's family.

 

 

Students gathered on the Washington State University campus earlier this week to pay their respects to Hilinski, placing flowers, signs and WSU flags at the base of the Cougar Pride statue.

If you know someone who is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24-7 so someone will always pick up the phone. Their number is 1-800-273-8255. 
 

