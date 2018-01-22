'The Rock' gives shout out to WSU football player

Nov 4, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) is introduced before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a shout out to a Washington State University football.

WSU Defensive Lineman Hercules Mata’afa accepted the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Friday in Oahu, Hawaii.

In the video tweeted out by Mata’afa’s sister Johnson said, “I also want to congratulate Washington State’s Hercules Mata’afa for Polynesian College Player of Year. Man, that is so incredible. It’s awesome.”

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award was voted on by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee composed of Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

Mata’afa has decided to forgo his senior year of college to enter the NFL draft. In a tweet on December 31 he said, “I have had an incredible journey at WSU and I couldn’t be more grateful for the coaches, teammates, fans, friends, community and family who have helped me along the way. I will always be a Coug at heart!”

Mata’afa was the cornerstone of the Washington State defense, leading the Pac-12 with 21.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks. He started all 12 games for the Cougars while recording 43 tackles with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, had multiple tackles-for-loss eight separate times and earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Washington State win at Utah.

