New WSU athletic director to be introduced Tuesday

(Photo: WSU)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The new Washington State University athletic director is scheduled to be introduced to the public Tuesday morning.

Pat Chun, the current Florida Atlantic athletic director, is slated to be introduced at 11 a.m. to Cougar fans in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium.

WSU officials said in a release that Chun, 43, is the first Asian-American athletic director to lead a Power 5 school.

Pat Chun as he was introduced at Florida Atlantic University. (Photo: FAU )

According to Chun’s bio on the FAU website, community and fundraising have been areas of strength for him. He also oversaw record renew rates for season football tickets after he recruited Lane Kiffin as the team’s head coach.

Chun will replace Bill Moos. Moos left WSU last fall to take a job at Nebraska. After his departure, rumors swirled about head coach Mike Leach being the next to exit, however the coach known for his off-the-cuff comments appears to be staying in Pullman for at least the time being.

ESPN had reported last week on WSU’s hire of Chun, and an official announcement had been scheduled for Jan. 17. However, the press conference was canceled after WSU football player Tyler Hilinski’s death.



