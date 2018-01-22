KREM
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

New WSU athletic director to be introduced Tuesday

On Friday night, the Cougs took a devastating blow at Cal losing big on the road, but that defeat in Berkeley paled in comparison to the loss felt Sunday afternoon when athletic director Bill Moos, out of nowhere, committed to the same position at Nebrask

Staff , KREM 12:15 PM. PST January 22, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. – The new Washington State University athletic director is scheduled to be introduced to the public Tuesday morning.

Pat Chun, the current Florida Atlantic athletic director, is slated to be introduced at 11 a.m. to Cougar fans in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium.

WSU officials said in a release that Chun, 43, is the first Asian-American athletic director to lead a Power 5 school.

According to Chun’s bio on the FAU website, community and fundraising have been areas of strength for him. He also oversaw record renew rates for season football tickets after he recruited Lane Kiffin as the team’s head coach.

Chun will replace Bill Moos. Moos left WSU last fall to take a job at Nebraska. After his departure, rumors swirled about head coach Mike Leach being the next to exit, however the coach known for his off-the-cuff comments appears to be staying in Pullman for at least the time being.

ESPN had reported last week on WSU’s hire of Chun, and an official announcement had been scheduled for Jan. 17. However, the press conference was canceled after WSU football player Tyler Hilinski’s death.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

RB coach Mastro leaving WSU, Shaver named new safeties coach

KREM

Washington State has a new athletic director

KREM

WSU students, faculty remember the life of Tyler Hilinski

KREM

Students pay their respects to WSU football player who died Tuesday

KREM

WSU football player Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories