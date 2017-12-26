LIVE BLOG: WSU takes on Michigan State in 2017 Holiday Bowl

(Photo: WSU) (Photo: Custom)

Follow along here for any and all updates surrounding the WSU Cougars taking on the Michigan State Spartans in this year's Holiday Bowl on December 28!

12/26/17 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday marks the third full day in sunny San Diego for the Cougs. When they are not practicing and prepping for the game, the team has been exploring the city.

The football team went on board the USS Essex Tuesday and met with the captain, learning the ins-and-outs of the navy ship.

The USS Essex is no match for The Continent. pic.twitter.com/zvRGCxtPCt — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) December 26, 2017

12/26/17 at 1:00 p.m.

I asked Alex Grinch about the Ohio State reports and juggling that with preparing for a bowl game. @TheoLawson_SR asked if he expects to be back at WSU next year. Grinch ended the interview after Theo's question. pic.twitter.com/ngBkVjSFWy — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 26, 2017

Cougs have just arrived at Southwestern College for today’s practice. Nice setup for WSU. pic.twitter.com/rVvrr17Meq — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 26, 2017

12/19/17 at 10:45 a.m.

This isn't exactly related to the Holiday Bowl, however, head football coach Mike Leach has had his contract extended through the 2022 season. To read more details about the deal, click here.

12/18/17 AT 3:30 P.M.

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 28 at SDCCU Stadium with a 6 p.m. PT kickoff. The 40th annual bowl game will once again be televised on Fox Sports 1.

