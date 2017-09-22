KREM 2 has extra tickets to the WSU game this weekend!

Sep 16, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) outruns Oregon State Beavers linebacker Manase Hungalu (55) for a touchdown during the second at Martin Stadium. (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

KREM 2 has some extra seats available for active military and veterans who would like to attend the WSU game in Pullman on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Cougars will take on Nevada for the Hall of Fame Weekend.

The first 15 people to submit an active email address will receive two tickets and a free ride from Northern Quest on Saturday morning to the game. Winners will be announced Friday night at 6 p.m. and will be notified by email.

Winners will need to reply to the email with the names of people attending to receive the tickets.

