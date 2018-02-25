PULLMAN, Wash. — Director of Strength and Conditioning at Washington State University, David Lang, has died, according to WSU Athletics.

Officials said Lang was a member of the athletic department at WSU for 20 years.

While he worked with many of the university’s athletes, Lang was said to work closely with the women’s basketball and golf programs.

According to WSU athletics, Sunday’s women’s basketball game against Stanford is canceled in response to Lang’s death.

It is with the heaviest of hearts tonight that we mourn the sudden passing of our beloved strength coach Dave Lang.

“His career was his passion. He will be missed dearly and deeply,” Head Coach June Daugherty tweeted Saturday night.

Our hearts ache at the lose of David Lang. He has inspired, influenced and impacted every person he worked with. His career was his passion. He will be missed dearly and deeply. https://t.co/254WEWtzgM — June Daugherty (@CoachJuneD) February 25, 2018

