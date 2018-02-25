KREM
Game canceled after death of WSU strength coach

Staff , KREM 10:02 AM. PST February 25, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. — Director of Strength and Conditioning at Washington State University, David Lang, has died, according to WSU Athletics.

Officials said Lang was a member of the athletic department at WSU for 20 years.

While he worked with many of the university’s athletes, Lang was said to work closely with the women’s basketball and golf programs.  

According to WSU athletics, Sunday’s women’s basketball game against Stanford is canceled in response to Lang’s death.

 

 

“His career was his passion.  He will be missed dearly and deeply,” Head Coach June Daugherty tweeted Saturday night.

 

 

