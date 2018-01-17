Family, friends, fans express their thoughts on the loss of WSU quarterback

Nov 5, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski (3) looks for the play call against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 69-7. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash.—Many people took to social media to express their thoughts after a Washington State University quarterback committed suicide Tuesday.

The Pullman Police Department reported that Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

WSU interim athletic director John Johnson said in a statement that the football team assembled Monday night to be given the news of Hilinski’s passing.

Governor Jay Inslee posted his condolences to his Facebook page Wednesday morning. He posted, "Trudi and I are holding Tyler Hilinski's family, friends and the WSU community in our hearts today. Tyler was a talented young individual, and I know so many are devastated by his passing."



Former Washington State linebackers coach Roy Manning tweeted, “"Words can't describe what I'm feeling right now. My heart is beyond saddened. Please pray for the family and all of us affected!"

Son of longtime NFL QB and former Wazzu star Drew Bledsoe, and fellow quarterback John Bledsoe tweeted, "God, let Tyler find peace. Everyone please pray for the Hilinski family tonight. Heaven received a very special person."

Many teammates also expressed their grief on social media.



