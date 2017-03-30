The Latest: South Carolina star Thornwell battling bug

Sindarius Thornwell

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on preparations for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell is dealing with an illness two days before the Final Four.

Thornwell is not at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday due to what coach Frank Martin said was a "little body bug" and did not practice. Martin, who is battling a bug himself, says Thornwell is back at the hotel resting and hydrating.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has led South Carolina to its first Final Four, practically carrying the Gamecocks by himself at times.

He's the leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 26 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

© 2017 Associated Press