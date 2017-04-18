KREM
Spokane Arena, Univ. of Idaho to host 2020 NCAA Tournament

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:42 AM. PDT April 18, 2017

INLAND NORTHWEST – The Spokane Arena and the University of Idaho will host the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

 

 

The scheduled dates for the rounds are March 19 and 21.

 

 

The other host locations for the first and second rounds of the 2020 tournament will be in Albany, St. Louis and Tampa. 

