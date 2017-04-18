Spokane Arena, Univ. of Idaho to host 2020 NCAA Tournament

INLAND NORTHWEST – The Spokane Arena and the University of Idaho will host the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

JUST ANNOUNCED!@uidaho & @SpokaneArena will host the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball 1st & 2nd Rounds March 19 & 21, 2020! #ncaahost pic.twitter.com/nep9kkkdJU — Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) April 18, 2017

The scheduled dates for the rounds are March 19 and 21.

#ncaahost We're back in Spokane March 19 and 21, 2020, for the men's first two rounds! pic.twitter.com/gnQ62Xhtc7 — Idaho Vandals (@Idaho_Vandals) April 18, 2017

The other host locations for the first and second rounds of the 2020 tournament will be in Albany, St. Louis and Tampa.

