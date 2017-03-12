Vandals to host Stephen F. Austin in CIT

021210_verlin.gif (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – Postseason basketball is coming back to Memorial Gym on Wednesday night when Idaho men’s hoops hosts the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament and Stephen F. Austin at 8 p.m.



Tickets go on sale on Monday and can be bought in person through the University of Idaho ticket office during normal business hours or by calling 208-885-6466. The game will be part of a double-header with the women, with tickets for the session going for just $10.



The CIT is a 32-team tournament hosted by local sites. The tournament is reseeded after each round. All first round games will be carried via Facebook Live.



The men enjoyed an excellent year, ending the regular season 17-12, including finishing tied for third in the Big Sky Conference at 12-6. The Vandals closed out the regular season as the hottest team in the conference, winning four straight.



Idaho earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Sky Tournament due to tiebreakers and took care of business against long-time rival Montana in the quarterfinals. Idaho showed its fight in the semifinal matchup with North Dakota, battling back from a major early deficit to take a lead of its own, but fell late to the eventual tournament champions.



The Lumberjacks finished the year 18-14 on a semifinal loss to Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Stephen F. Austin went 12-6 in the Southland Conference, earning the No. 3 seed in the postseason tournament. The ‘Jacks had made the previous three NCAA Tournaments, winning in their opening round games in both 2014 and 2016. Last season, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin upset No. 3 West Virginia in the first round before falling to No. 6 Notre Dame by one in the second round.



These two teams have met just one common opponent in 2016-17, Sam Houston State. The Vandals fell to the Bearkats on the road, while the ‘Jacks split their two meetings.







