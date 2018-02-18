UW retires Thomas' number as Huskies roll to victory

Feb 17, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Former Washington Huskies guard Isaiah Thomas wipes at his eye during a ceremony to retire his jersey during the Huskies' half time at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Matisse Thybulle scored a career-high 26 points and Noah Dickerson added 14 as Washington snapped a three-game losing skid by pulling away for an 82-59 victory over Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday night.

Dominic Green added 11 points for the Huskies (18-9, 8-6). Tyler Bey scored 11 points and McKinley Wright IV had 10 for Colorado (15-12, 7-8).

Washington, which let an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in a 70-58 home court loss to Utah on Thursday, maintained its second-half composure against the Buffaloes.

The Huskies led 39-34 at the break and then outscored Colorado 21-6 to open the second half. Two free throws by Thybulle put Washington up 60-40 with 11:56 remaining.

The Buffaloes pulled within 66-50, but Thybulle sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a steal and breakaway dunk to extend the advantage to 74-52 with 4:16 remaining.

Thybulle, a 6-5 junior guard from nearby Issaquah, Washington, made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. His previous career high was 20 against Yale last season.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies appeared headed toward an NCAA Tournament berth after consecutive home victories over ranked Arizona State and Arizona. Three consecutive losses that followed have them back on the bubble. Their final two regular season games are at home, where they are 14-3.

Colorado: The Buffaloes had won three straight before a costly loss on Thursday at last-place Washington State. Next up are USC and UCLA at home, where Colorado is 11-2. The Buffs finish the regular season at Utah.

THOMAS' JERSEY RETIRED

Former Washington standout Isaiah Thomas, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, had his No. 2 jersey retired at halftime. Thomas becomes the third UW player to have his number retired, joining Bob Houbregs (No. 25) and Brandon Roy (No. 3).

"Knowing my name will last here forever means the world to me."



- @isaiahthomas#2TheRafters pic.twitter.com/iaLpCjEIqv — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) February 18, 2018

"I don't think there's a greater role model or inspiration than Isaiah Thomas, and he's one of ours." - @Coach_Hopkins #2TheRafters pic.twitter.com/N6BXHNGTBz — UW Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 18, 2018

UP NEXT

Washington is at Stanford on Thursday.

Colorado hosts USC on Wednesday.

© 2018 KREM-TV