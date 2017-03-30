StubHub: GU fans most enthusiastic, have purchased most tickets to Final Four

Stock photo of tickets. Photo via Thinkstock. (Photo: Photo via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX, Arizona – Gonzaga fans are the most enthusiastic about their team making it to the final championship game and have purchased more tickets to the Final Four than any other team heading to Phoenix, according to StubHub.

Tickets for the Final Four are considerably up over last year said StubHub representatives.

StubHub said Gonzaga and South Carolina fans, excited about their first-ever appearance in the Final Four, have purchased more tickets than Oregon and North Carolina fans.

Seven percent of ticket buyers come from Washington state, 6% from South Carolina and 4% from Oregon.

South Carolina’s demand has grown quickly. Ticket sales from South Carolina jumped 3,000% after the team’s upset against Florida. North Carolina fans have purchased less than 4% of the Final Four tickets.

Final Four National Semifinals tickets on StubHub start at $229. Tickets for the National Championship start at $116.

