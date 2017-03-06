Sanders named to all-Big Sky first team

The Idaho guard scored 17 in the Vandals' win over Eastern Washington. (Photo: Big Sky Conference)

OGDEN, Utah – Junior guard Victor Sanders has been recognized by the league yet again, earning All-Big Sky First Team honors, as announced by the league offices on Monday.



Sanders is averaging 21.6 points per game this season, the third highest average in the conference. His 24.4 points per game average in Big Sky games is the second best average. He scored 20-plus points 15 times in 2016-17, including five 30-point games and one 40-point outburst against Portland State. Sanders is the only athlete to score 40 points or more in a regulation Big Sky game this season.



He worked his way up the Idaho record book throughout the season in a number of categories. Sanders became the 16th Vandal ever to top 1000 career points and currently sits in 12th in program history with 1,149. He also has the second most 3’s in team history (179) is just the fourth Vandal ever to score 600 points or more in a season.



He’s not just about scoring, however. Sanders is also a key factor in the Vandal defense. He picked up a career-best seven steals at Washington State earlier this season, the most ever in a game at Idaho.



Sanders made the switch to the point guard position early in conference play and has shown that he is more than capable of the challenge. He averages 3.3 assists per game on the season, the ninth best average in the conference.



Sanders, a preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection, was also named to the All-Big Sky Second Team last year.



The Vandals get the 2017 Big Sky Tournament underway on Thursday at 2:35 p.m. against Montana. The teams split the season series, with the road team winning each game. Catch all the action live on GoVandals.com/WBS.

