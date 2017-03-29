Purses, concealed weapons prohibited from Final Four

(Photo: Robinson, Erin, Custom)

PHOENIX, Arizona – Those attending the Final Four in Phoenix are expected to follow specific rules regarding the stadium’s prohibited items list and bag policy.

A full list of prohibited items, including animals, laser pointers and noisemaking devices, can be found here.

Additionally, venues will not allow backpacks, purses, camera bags, binocular cases, fanny packs, seat cushions, diaper bags or printed pattern plastic bags. Only clutch purses and clear plastic bags are approved.

Bags larger than 5.5” by 8.5” will not be allowed into any venues.

Attendees are prohibited from bringing concealed weapons into any of the venues. Open carry is also not allowed.

Those who fail to comply with the venue and event management will be denied entry into the stadium, music festival and Final Four Fan Fest.

