Fultz declares for NBA draft

Markelle Fultz is leaving Washington after his freshman season for the NBA draft.

March 11, 2017

SEATTLE - Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz has declared for the NBA draft, where he is expected to be among the top five picks.

Fultz made the expected decision on Friday, ending a rocky season with the Huskies in which he led the Pac-12 Conference in scoring but missed six games because of a knee injury. He watched his team finish 2-16 in conference play.

Fultz was a star when he was on the floor, displaying a mix of skills never before seen at that level at Washington. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and would have been in the discussion for conference player of the year if the Huskies had a better record. Fultz is likely to be the highest drafted player ever to come out of Washington.

