Fultz declares for NBA draft

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 08: Markelle Fultz of Washington sits the bench with injured ankle against the USC Trojans during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USC wins 78-73. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, 2017 Leon Bennett)

SEATTLE - Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz has declared for the NBA draft, where he is expected to be among the top five picks.

Fultz made the expected decision on Friday, ending a rocky season with the Huskies in which he led the Pac-12 Conference in scoring but missed six games because of a knee injury. He watched his team finish 2-16 in conference play.

Fultz was a star when he was on the floor, displaying a mix of skills never before seen at that level at Washington. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game and would have been in the discussion for conference player of the year if the Huskies had a better record. Fultz is likely to be the highest drafted player ever to come out of Washington.

