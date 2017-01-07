Griz squeak out win against Eags

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gruesome details in 2016 murder released
-
Spokane Police revamp online crime map
-
Man killed in industrial accident
-
Six years since Steve Gleason's ALS diagnosis
-
Tom's local forecast (1/6/17, 5:00 p.m.)
-
SCRAPS gets lots of animal safety calls
-
Man killed in Spokane industrial accident
-
U of I offers students free hygiene products
More Stories
-
Wife, teen son of Fairchild Airman killed by train…Jan. 7, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Multiple crashes close eastbound I-90 near North BendJan. 7, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Another round of snow to hit the Inland NorthwestJan. 6, 2017, 3:01 p.m.