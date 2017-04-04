ASU students asked to fill UNC's student section

Arizona State University students pose for a photo in the North Carolina Tar Heels student section in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX, Ariz. --- University of North Carolina could not fill its student section during the championship game on Monday, so Arizona State students were asked to step in.

For The Win reported that ASU students received free tickets to the championship game because UNC’s student section did not sell out. The For The Win article said that ASU students were given little instructions besides show up to the game and wear white.

The ASU students accounted for more than 70 percent of the student section, as reported by For The Win.

Gonzaga’s student section was sold out before the championship game.

