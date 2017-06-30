KREM
Plenty of local athletes look to impress in NBA Summer League

KREM2 Sports , KREM 4:46 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

Besides a handful of players, the NBA Summer League will serve as a huge opportunity to try and make a good impression and land on a NBA roster. Gonzaga, Washington and Eastern Washington will all be well represented and here's a complete list of where our local standouts will be playing:

Orlando - July 1-6

   - Przemek Karnowski - Charlotte Hornets

   - Domas Sabonis - Oklahoma City Thunder

   - Tyler Harvey - Orlando Magic

Utah - July 3-6

   - Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz

   - Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers

Las Vegas - July 7-17

   - Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz

   - Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers

   - Kyle Wiltjer - Los Angeles Clippers

   - Jacob Wiley - Brooklyn Nets

   - Kevin Pangos - Washington Wizards

   - Zach Collins - Portland Trail Blazers

   - Jordan Mathews - New Orleans Pelicans


