Plenty of local athletes look to impress in NBA Summer League

Besides a handful of players, the NBA Summer League will serve as a huge opportunity to try and make a good impression and land on a NBA roster. Gonzaga, Washington and Eastern Washington will all be well represented and here's a complete list of where our local standouts will be playing:
Orlando - July 1-6
- Przemek Karnowski - Charlotte Hornets
- Domas Sabonis - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tyler Harvey - Orlando Magic
Utah - July 3-6
- Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz
- Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers
Las Vegas - July 7-17
- Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz
- Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers
- Kyle Wiltjer - Los Angeles Clippers
- Jacob Wiley - Brooklyn Nets
- Kevin Pangos - Washington Wizards
- Zach Collins - Portland Trail Blazers
- Jordan Mathews - New Orleans Pelicans
