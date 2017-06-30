Plenty of local athletes look to impress in NBA Summer League

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zach Collins (Gonzaga) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number ten overall pick to the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, Brad Penner)

Besides a handful of players, the NBA Summer League will serve as a huge opportunity to try and make a good impression and land on a NBA roster. Gonzaga, Washington and Eastern Washington will all be well represented and here's a complete list of where our local standouts will be playing:

Orlando - July 1-6

- Przemek Karnowski - Charlotte Hornets

- Domas Sabonis - Oklahoma City Thunder

- Tyler Harvey - Orlando Magic

Domantis Saboniz and Przemek Karnowski (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2015 Getty Images)

Utah - July 3-6

- Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz

- Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers

Dec 7, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) defends against Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Las Vegas - July 7-17

- Nigel Williams-Goss - Utah Jazz

- Markelle Fultz - Philadelphia 76ers

- Kyle Wiltjer - Los Angeles Clippers

- Jacob Wiley - Brooklyn Nets

- Kevin Pangos - Washington Wizards

- Zach Collins - Portland Trail Blazers

- Jordan Mathews - New Orleans Pelicans

Jacob Wiley scores 25 points and snags 14 rebounds in the, 80-69, exhibition win against Saint Martin's.





SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Kyle Wiltjer #33 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates with Kevin Pangos #4 after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 87 to 68 during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Ezra Shaw)

Mar 23, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews celebrates against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

