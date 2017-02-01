National Signing Day: Live updates

Share This Story

National Signing Day is here!

The best high school football players and athletes will officially sign their National Letters of Intent with their schools of choice.

Wednesday can be make-or-break for collegiate programs as they look to officially bring in the most talent possible.

For high school athletes, Wednesday is all about dreams coming true. There will be plenty of smiles, laughs, tears, and of course signing, during ceremonies throughout the Inland Northwest.

WSU

Christian Mejia - Hawaii, defensive end

Preston Hendry - California, defensive end

Josh Talbott - California, defensive back

Dallas Hobbs - Iowa, defensive end

Tay Martin - Louisiana, wide receiver

Travell Harris - Florida, wide receiver

Willie Taylor - Georgia, linebacker

Alec Kuzmack - Eagle, Idaho, offensive line

Jonathan Nathaniel - Arizona, offensive line

Willie Rodgers III - Michigan, defensive end

Dominick Sivels - California, linebacker

George Hicks III - California, cornerback

Caleb Perry - Seattle, running back

Connor Neville - Oregon, quarterback

Damion Lee - California, defensive back

Fa'avae Fa'avae - California, linebacker

Cole Dubots - California, linebacker

Seeing these commitments got us feelin' like Christmas morning!! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/gCSOLZJaUU — WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) February 1, 2017

University of Idaho

Nate Degraw - Post Falls, Idaho

Roshaun Johnson - Arizona, running back

Tyrece Parker - Coffeyville CC, cornerback

Christian Elliss - Colorado, linebacker

Maxim Moore - Eagle, Idaho, OL/DL

Dylan Korte - California, OL

Wyryor Noil - Oregon, cornerback

Colton Richardson - Lewiston, Idaho, quarterback

Jaylen Hoover - Mississippi, safety

Seth Carnahan - Sumner, Washington, OL

Zach Borisch - Kennewick, Washington, quarterback

Harrison Ashby - Boise, Idaho, tight end

Dylan Lemle - California, quarterback

Tyrese Dedmon - California, safety

Cutrell Haywood - California, wide reciever

Eastern Washington University

A. Pasesa Leiato - Steilacoom, Washington

Andrew Boston - Puyallup, Washington

Christ Ojoh - Sunland, California

Anfernee Gurley - Everett, Washington

Johnny Edwards IV - Pasadena, California

Nick Moore - California, quarterback

Ira Branch - Tacoma, Washington

Matt Simpson - Spokane, Washington

Amir Matheney - Olympia, Washington

Wyatt Musser, Kennewick, Washington

Matt Shook - Graham, Washington, O-lineman

Xavier Banner - Tacoma, Washington

Dylan Ingram - Camas, Washington

Gunner Talkington - Battle Ground, Washington, quarterback

Darreon Moore - Pasco, Washington

Cale Lindsay - Tacoma, Washington

Debore-ae McClain - Bremerton, Washington

Mitchell Johnson - West Linn, Oregon

Marques Hampton Jr. - Dupont, Washington

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Tweets by KREM2Sports