Trout's HR buries the Mariners

April 8, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Andrelton Simmons made a spectacular tag at third base to complete a double play during the Los Angeles Angels' fourth victory in five games, 5-4 over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.



Simmons made the latest jaw-dropping defensive play in a week full of gems by the Angels, who have standout fielders at most positions this season.



When Jean Segura tried to advance from first to third on Mitch Haniger's grounder in the third inning, Simmons covered third base. The shortstop snagged Jefry Marte's off-target throw and twisted in midair to apply a behind-the-back tag to the sliding Segura, who was initially called safe before video replay revealed what the naked eye couldn't process.



Trout connected for a two-run shot off Evan Scribner (0-1), delivering yet another big hit for the Angels after a pregame ceremony recognizing his second AL MVP award in three years. Owner Arte Moreno presented Trout with a large commemorative ring.



J.C. Ramirez (2-0) got the win after blowing a save, and Cam Bedrosian got his second save.

