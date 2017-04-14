The King comes through; Mariners win 2-1

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 14: Starter Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 14, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Felix Hernandez pitched 7 1/3 strong innings and Mitch Haniger settled for a tiebreaking RBI single instead of an apparent home run to lead the Seattle Mariners in a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.



With the score tied at 1, Seattle's Jarrod Dyson singled to open the seventh, stole second and moved to third on Guillermo Heredia's bunt single. Haniger followed with a drive that appeared to clear the left-field wall for a three-run homer, before bouncing back into the field of play.



After an umpire review of more than two minutes, the call was overturned, giving Haniger a single off Jose Leclerc (0-1).



Hernandez (1-1) allowed one run and six hits, striking out three and walking none. Marc Rzepczynski retired the last two batters in the eighth and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth, stranding the tying run at third for his second save.



Nelson Cruz homered in the fourth for Seattle.

© 2017 Associated Press