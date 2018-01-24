KREM
Social media goes ballistic after Edgar Martinez misses Hall of Fame

Mariners legend Edgar Martinez just missed the cut for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. KING 5's Paul Silvi makes the comparison of the snubbing of the designated hitter to the snubbing of kickers in football.

Travis Pittman , KING 4:14 PM. PST January 24, 2018

Anger. Hope. Confusion. Those words describe how social media reacted to Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez failing to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the ninth time.

Martinez himself tweeted that he's hopeful for next year -- his final year of eligibility -- after receving 70.4 percent of the required 75 percent of the vote.

Not everyone is so cheery about it.

The anger

The confusion

The hope

