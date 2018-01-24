Social media goes ballistic after Edgar Martinez misses Hall of Fame

Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners looks out on the field during batting practice before the game against the Anaheim Angels at Edison Field on April 18, 2003 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Photo: 2003 Getty Images)

Anger. Hope. Confusion. Those words describe how social media reacted to Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez failing to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the ninth time.

Martinez himself tweeted that he's hopeful for next year -- his final year of eligibility -- after receving 70.4 percent of the required 75 percent of the vote.

Thank you to all the fans out there that supported my #HOF candidacy. We are trending up, next year may be the year. Thank you @Mariners and the best fans in baseball — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) January 24, 2018

Not everyone is so cheery about it.

The anger

All the baseball writers that didn’t vote for Edgar Martinez should be ashamed of themselves. Ridiculous. #EdgarHOF #GoMariners — SaMo Mariner (@tonypaoletti) January 24, 2018

Need to start the 2019 #EdgarHOF campaign today. He defined the DH position. @baseballhall would lose major credibility if Edgar doesn't make it. — Jeff Simpson (@j_simpson3) January 24, 2018

I understand why Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens don't get elected. It's 100% wrong, but I get it. But Edgar not getting in? That's a joke. 100% a HOF'er. #EdgarHOF — Tyler Punteney (@tpunteney) January 24, 2018

The confusion

When you named the designated Hitter award after Edgar Martinez is when y’all should’ve realized he is a Hall Of Famer @MLB #EdgarHOF — Hoodie Josh (@Reign_Man) January 24, 2018

So baseball has no problem voting a career relief pitcher in to the HoF but won’t vote a DH? 🤔 #EdgarHOF — David (@gargarbinks11) January 24, 2018

Tell me more about the Trevor Hoffman Award. #EdgarHOF — Mike Bookey (@mikebookey) January 24, 2018

David Ortiz is going to be a first ballot hall of famer in part because of how many EDGAR MARTINEZ DESIGNATED HITTER AWARDS HE HAS WON AND EDGAR MARTINEZ HIMSELF HASN'T GOTTEN IN YET. The Hall of Fame is a joke #EdgarHOF — Cailean Williams ® (@CaileanGrey) January 24, 2018

So let me get this straight, some voters still refuse to put one of the greatest hitters of all time into the games own Hall of Fame… Because the sport itself has a position that some folks don’t approve of? Ridiculous, shameful, and down right embarrassing. #EdgarHOF #GoMs — Zeke (@ZekeDaHefe) January 24, 2018

The hope

The good news for Edgar at 70.4 percent ... There have been 29 players in MLB history to get 70 percent or more votes and not get in that year, but all eventually were elected. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) January 24, 2018

70% is huge. 19 votes shy. In great position for next year. He belongs...#EdgarHOF https://t.co/W6E5UZmWgQ — John Scukanec (@jscukanec) January 24, 2018

So close... Edgar finishes at 70.4%. Here is to trying again next year. #EdgarHOF — Ryan Williamson (@Blank_Faced) January 24, 2018

