Rangers log four HRs to beat Mariners, 10-4

Jun 17, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) and third baseman Adrian Beltre (29) celebrate after scoring during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning to power the Texas Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Saturday.



Napoli's two-run drive capped a five-run first that sent the Rangers to their seventh win in eight games. Seattle lost its third in a row.



Martin Perez (3-6) won for the first time since May 18. He left with a 5-4 lead with one out in the sixth after giving up a 463-foot, three-run homer to straightaway center by Mike Zunino.



Yovani Gallardo (3-7) retired the first two batters in the opening inning before giving up five straight hits.



Odor hit a leadoff homer in the sixth off Dan Altavilla. Napoli and Choo later tagged the reliever for two-run drives.

