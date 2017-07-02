Paxton flirts with perfection in 5-3 win against Angels

Jul 2, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 Angels he faced in the Seattle Mariners' 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.



Paxton (6-3) continued his career-long dominance of the Angels, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain. The left-hander has a career 2.04 ERA against the Halos, the second-best among active pitchers.



Jean Segura had four hits and drove in two runs as the Mariners took two of three from their AL West rivals.



Danny Espinosa got the Angels' first hit off Paxton in the sixth, and Yunel Escobar chased him with an RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles' third loss in four games.

