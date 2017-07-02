Nelson Cruz to represent Mariners in MLB All-Star Game

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 23: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Luis Sardinas #16 after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning during MLB game action as Josh Thole #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. – Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners has been selected by the players to play for the American League in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. Cruz is making his 5th career All-Star Game appearance, his 4th in the last 5 years.



The 2017 American League and National League All-Star starters were unveiled earlier this evening during the “Esurance All-Star Selection Show” on ESPN.



Cruz, 37, is batting .287 with 39 runs, 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 59 RBI, 36 walks, a .370 on-base percentage and a .502 slugging percentage in 78 games with the Mariners this season. Among American League leaders (entering play today), he ranks 2nd in RBI (59), 11th in on-base percentage (.370), 15th in OPS (.872), 21st in batting (.287) and slugging (.502), T23rd in doubles (17) and T24th in extra-base hits (31). Cruz was also selected to the All-Star Game in 2009 and 2013-15.



The 2017 All-Star Game will be played at Marlins Park on Tuesday, July 11th at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The 88th All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 160 countries. ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and Sirius XM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information, please visit allstargame.com.

