Mariners use power to win fourth straight game

SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit consecutive first-inning homers, Ariel Miranda pitched seven scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Monday night in Ichiro Suzuki's first visit to Safeco Field as a member of the 3,000-hit club.



Miranda (1-1) allowed four singles and only one runner to reach second base while striking out five. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth before Evan Scribner allowed Christian Yelich's third home run in the ninth.



The Mariners won their fourth straight after a 2-8 start.



Cano crushed a 2-1 pitch from Tom Koehler (0-1) 441 feet to right-center for his second home run, a two-run shot that scored Jarrod Dyson. Cruz followed with his second homer, lining a 1-1 pitch to center to make it 3-0.

