ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Parker Bridwell pitched seven scoreless innings in a duel with James Paxton, Eric Young Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 in their season finale Sunday.
Paxton shut out Los Angeles for six innings, but Young homered off James Pazos during a six-run seventh inning.
Bridwell (10-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three. Acquired in a trade with Baltimore in April, Bridwell finished the year with a 3.64 ERA.
Paxton allowed three hits and struck out nine in his best start since returning from the disabled list in mid-September.
Shae Simmons (0-2) was charged with four of Seattle's runs in the breakout seventh.
The Mariners finish the season 78-84. In 2016, the Mariners went 86-76.
Seattle has not made the postseason for 16 straight seasons. It is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
