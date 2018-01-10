Edgar Martinez appears on verge of Hall of Fame election

Edgar Martinez #11 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during the Mariners' spring training Media Day on February 19, 2003 at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

With two weeks left until the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 is announced, Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez is on pace to finally be elected.

Martinez, in his ninth year on the ballot, needs to have his name chosen on 75 percent of the ballots that are cast when the class is announced on Jan. 24.

Ryan Thibodaux, a noted tracker of Hall of Fame balloting, says Martinez is currently appearing on 80.3 percent of the ballots already turned in.

So far, Thibodaux says he has seen 42 percent of all the estimated ballots cast (178 of 424). Thibodaux says a player would need to appear on at least 318 ballots to reach the 75 percent threshold.

Martinez currently appears on 143 ballots, meaning he needs to show up another 175 to be elected.

If Martinez fails to make it in this year, he can appear on the ballot only one more time in 2019.

Until the past couple of years, Martinez's effort to get elected has been hindered by the fact that he spent most of his career as a designated hitter and not playing in the field. But his vote totals picked up in 2016 and 2017.

The award given each year to the American League's top designated hitter is named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame voting history



2010: 36.2 percent

2011: 32.9 percent

2012: 36.5 percent

2013: 35.9 percent

2014: 25.2 percent

2015: 27.0 percent

2016: 43.4 percent

2017: 58.6 percent

© 2018 KING-TV