Mika leads BYU to upset of No. 1 Gonzaga 79-71

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) puts up a floater against the Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika (12) during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eric Mika had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help BYU upset No. 1 Gonzaga 79-71 on Saturday night, ending the Bulldogs' quest to go undefeated in the final game of the regular season.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points for Gonzaga (29-1, 17-1 West Coast), which was seeking to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season without a loss.

Mika's basket with a minute left gave BYU (21-10, 12-6) a 73-71 lead.

Gonzaga lost the ball on its next two possessions, and Corbin Kaufusi had a putback and Mika hit two free throws to put the game out of reach.

The last team to finish the entire season undefeated was Indiana in 1975-76.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.