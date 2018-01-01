Mata'afa declares for NFL draft

Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) jogs off the field after a 42-17 loss to the Michigan State Spartans in the 2017 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State’s star defensive lineman took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to say he will not return to Pullman for his senior season.

The 2017 Polynesian player of the year will enter the NFL draft and pursue his dream of playing on Sunday’s.

Mata’afa has been a dominant force for the Cougs ever since stepping foot on campus. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound defensive tackle set a Washington State single-season record with 22.5 tackles for loss. He finishes his career with 47 TFLs and 22.5 sacks.

As Stef Loh of the Seattle Times reports, WSU head coach Mike Leach advised Mata’afa to stay in school based on what he heard from NFL evaluators, but he wishes him the best.



© 2018 KREM-TV