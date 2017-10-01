Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody vs. Trump' T-shirt

Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders warms up against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made it clear how he feels about President Donald Trump when he arrived for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Lynch was seen wearing a "Everybody vs. Trump" t-shirt.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

It comes a week after the President called out NFL players who don't stand for the national anthem. He used the term "son of a -----" to describe them and urged NFL owners to fire them.

That led to over 200 players either taking a knee during last weekend's games or staying in the locker room. Many others locked arms during the anthem. The Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the anthem then stood during the ceremony.

There were many fewer protests during this Sunday's games, although the New Orleans Saints followed the Cowboys' example and kneeled before the anthem.

